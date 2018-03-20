The "Carbon Black (BC): 2018 World Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The present report is an essential resource for a one looking for detailed information on the world carbon black market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including present and future trends for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.
Report Scope
- The report covers global, regional and country markets of carbon black
- It describes present situation, historical background and future forecast
- Comprehensive data showing carbon black capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country)
- The report indicates a wealth of information on carbon black manufacturers and distributors
- Region market overview covers the following: production of carbon black in a region/country, consumption trends, price data, trade in the recent year and manufacturers
- Carbon black market forecast for next five years, including market volumes and prices is also provided
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION: CARBON BLACK PROPERTIES AND USES
2. CARBON BLACK MANUFACTURING PROCESSES
3. CARBON BLACK WORLD MARKET
3.1. World carbon black capacity
- Capacity broken down by region
- Capacity divided by country
- Manufacturers and their capacity by plant
3.2. World carbon black production
- Global output dynamics
- Production by region
- Production by country
3.3. Carbon black consumption
- World consumption
- Consumption trends in Europe
- Consumption trends in Asia Pacific
- Consumption trends in North America
3.4. Carbon black global trade
- World trade dynamics
- Export and import flows in regions
3.5. Carbon black prices in the world market
4. CARBON BLACK REGIONAL MARKETS ANALYSIS
- Total installed capacity in country
- Production in country
- Manufacturers in country
- Consumption of in country
- Suppliers in country
- Export and import in country
- Prices in country
5. CARBON BLACK MARKET PROSPECTS
5.1. Carbon black capacity and production forecast up to 2022
- Global production forecast
- On-going projects
5.2. Carbon black consumption forecast up to 2022
- World consumption forecast
- Forecast of consumption in Europe
- Consumption forecast in Asia Pacific
- Consumption forecast in North America
5.3. Carbon black market prices forecast up to 2022
6. KEY COMPANIES IN THE CARBON BLACK MARKET WORLDWIDE
7. CARBON BLACK END-USE SECTOR
7.1. Consumption by application
7.2. Downstream markets review and forecast
