The present report is an essential resource for a one looking for detailed information on the world carbon black market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including present and future trends for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.

Report Scope

The report covers global, regional and country markets of carbon black

It describes present situation, historical background and future forecast

Comprehensive data showing carbon black capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country)

The report indicates a wealth of information on carbon black manufacturers and distributors

Region market overview covers the following: production of carbon black in a region/country, consumption trends, price data, trade in the recent year and manufacturers

Carbon black market forecast for next five years, including market volumes and prices is also provided

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION: CARBON BLACK PROPERTIES AND USES

2. CARBON BLACK MANUFACTURING PROCESSES

3. CARBON BLACK WORLD MARKET

3.1. World carbon black capacity

Capacity broken down by region

Capacity divided by country

Manufacturers and their capacity by plant

3.2. World carbon black production

Global output dynamics

Production by region

Production by country

3.3. Carbon black consumption

World consumption

Consumption trends in Europe

Consumption trends in Asia Pacific

Consumption trends in North America

3.4. Carbon black global trade

World trade dynamics

Export and import flows in regions

3.5. Carbon black prices in the world market

4. CARBON BLACK REGIONAL MARKETS ANALYSIS

Total installed capacity in country

Production in country

Manufacturers in country

Consumption of in country

Suppliers in country

Export and import in country

Prices in country

5. CARBON BLACK MARKET PROSPECTS

5.1. Carbon black capacity and production forecast up to 2022

Global production forecast

On-going projects

5.2. Carbon black consumption forecast up to 2022

World consumption forecast

Forecast of consumption in Europe

Consumption forecast in Asia Pacific

Consumption forecast in North America

5.3. Carbon black market prices forecast up to 2022

6. KEY COMPANIES IN THE CARBON BLACK MARKET WORLDWIDE

7. CARBON BLACK END-USE SECTOR

7.1. Consumption by application

7.2. Downstream markets review and forecast

