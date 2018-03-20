LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) ("LivaNova" or the "Company"), a market-leading medical technology company, today announced Thad Huston, Chief Financial Officer of LivaNova, will present at the Needham Company Healthcare Conference in New York on Tuesday, March 27 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

The discussion will be available to all interested parties through a live audiocast accessible via the Investor Relations section of LivaNova's website at www.livanova.com. Listeners should log on approximately 10 minutes in advance to ensure proper setup to receive the audiocast. Replays of the webcast will be available on the LivaNova website within 24 hours after the live presentation for 90 days after the event.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC is a global medical technology company built on nearly five decades of experience and a relentless commitment to improve the lives of patients around the world. LivaNova's advanced technologies and breakthrough treatments provide meaningful solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals and healthcare systems. Headquartered in London, LivaNova has a presence in more than 100 countries worldwide. The Company currently employs more than 4,500 employees, inclusive of approximately 900 employed by our CRM business franchise. LivaNova operates as three business franchises: Cardiac Surgery, Neuromodulation and Cardiac Rhythm Management, with operating headquarters in Mirandola (Italy), Houston (U.S.A.) and Clamart (France), respectively.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release may include certain statements concerning expectations for the future that are forward-looking statements as defined by U.S. federal law. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond management's control. An extensive list of factors that can affect future results are discussed in LivaNova's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. LivaNova undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect new information or events. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

