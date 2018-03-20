Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP) PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port: Resolution of the Board of Directors on convocation of the extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting on 13 April 2018 20-March-2018 / 14:55 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Resolution of the Board of Directors on convocation of the extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting on 13 April 2018 20.03.2018 NCSP Group (LSE: NSCP; MICEX: NMTP) hereby announces that PJSC NCSP's Board of Directors approved the following decisions on a meeting dated 14 March 2018: 1. Due to the failure to hold the extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting on 5 March 2018, convene it again for reviewing the following agenda items: - Early termination of powers of the Board of Directors' members of PJSC NCSP; - Election of new members to PJSC NCSP's Board of Directors. 2. Hold the rescheduled extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting of PJSC NCSP in the form of joined attendance at 11 a.m. (Moscow time) on 13 April 2018 located at the address: 9 Admirala Serebryakova embankment, Novorossiysk, Russian Federation; the registration of participants starts at 9 a.m. 3. Mail-in bulletins shall be received two days before the GSM at one of the following addresses: - Independent Registrar Company, 18 bld. 5B Stromynka str., Moscow, 107076, Russian Federation; - NCSP Corporate Secretary, room 104, 2 Mira str., Novorossiysk, 353907, Russian Federation; - JSC Independent Registrar Company - Novorossiysk branch, office 117, 1 Svobody str., Novorossiysk, 353900, Russian Federation. 4. The record date for preparing the list of persons who can participate in the rescheduled extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting remains the same - 9 January 2018. 5. Notify the shareholders of the upcoming Meeting by 23 March 2018: - by the registered mail or personal delivery for all shareholders identified in the register; - by announcement on PJSC NCSP's corporate website http://nmtp.info/ [1]; - by electronic communication with digital. 6. Provide the shareholders with the information related to the Meeting: - a copy of the request on holding the Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting by a shareholder of Novoport Holding Ltd.; - information on candidates to the Company's Board of Directors and presence/absence of a written consent of the nominated candidates for election to the Board of Directors of the Company; - draft resolutions of the rescheduled extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting; - information on shareholders agreements signed during the year until the date of the rescheduled General Shareholders Meeting. The above mentioned information shall be available to the shareholders from 23 March 2018: - from 10 a.m. till 4 p.m. on working days at NCSP's Corporate Secretary office - Room 104, 2 Mira str., Novorossiysk, 353907, Russian Federation; - by publication of the documents on PJSC NCSP's corporate website http://www.nmtp.info/ [2]; - at the date of the rescheduled General Shareholders Meeting on 13 April 2018 located at 9 Admirala Serebryakova embankment, Novorossiysk, Russian Federation (Marine Culture Centre). About NCSP Group NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia and the third largest in Europe by cargo turnover in 2015. NCSP Group is traded on Moscow Exchange (NMTP) and London Stock Exchange as GDRs (NCSP). NCSP Group volumes in 2017 totaled 143,5 million tons. NCSP Group consists of: PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, LLC Primorsk Trade Port, LLC Novorossiysk Grain Terminal, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, LLC IPP, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and JSC SFP. Contacts Kristina Senko, Public Relations: KSenko@ncsp.com ISIN: US67011U2087 Category Code: NOG TIDM: NCSP Sequence No.: 5318 End of Announcement EQS News Service 666243 20-March-2018 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c7fcc3ea67689c00a6c68e8354c19f3d&application_id=666243&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=0adc6e4d0810edb82a81a888b668de28&application_id=666243&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 20, 2018 09:55 ET (13:55 GMT)