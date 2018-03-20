At the request of Green Landscaping Holding AB (publ), 556771-3465, Green Landscaping Holding AB (publ) shares will be traded on First North as from March 23, 2018.



The company has 33,818,400 shares as per today's date.



Short name: GREEN ------------------------------------------------------------ Number of shares to be listed: 35,498,909 ------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0010985028 ------------------------------------------------------------ Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------------ Order book ID: 153197 ------------------------------------------------------------ ADT Value: 4000000 ------------------------------------------------------------ Company Registration Number: 556771-3465 ------------------------------------------------------------ Market segment: First North STO/8 ------------------------------------------------------------ Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table/230 ------------------------------------------------------------ MIC code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------------------ Trading currency: SEK ------------------------------------------------------------



Classification



Code Name ------------------------------ 2000 Industrials ------------------------------ 2300 Construction & Materials ------------------------------



