Annual Conference Brings Together Global Leaders in Infrastructure Design, Construction, and Operations to Learn Best Practices for Going Digital

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, a leading global provider of comprehensive software solutions for advancing infrastructure, today announced that the Year in Infrastructure 2018 Conference will be held Oct. 15 through 18 in London at the Hilton London Metropole.

Presented by Bentley Institute, the conference is a global gathering of leading industry executives and prominent thought leaders in the design, construction, and operations of the world's infrastructure. The theme of this year's conference is Going Digital: Advancements in Infrastructure

The conference features nearly 70 speakers and more than 50 informative sessions, including keynotes by leading industry experts, interactive workshops, forums, panel discussions, and product demonstrations. Attendees can visit the Technology Pavilion, which features exhibits and presentations from Bentley Systems and its strategic partners Microsoft, Siemens, Topcon, and Bureau Veritas.

On the first day of the conference, Bentley Institute will host Digital Advancement Academies, featuring presentations and interactive discussions with subject matter experts who provide insights and best practices in their areas of expertise including reality modeling, BIM strategy, and constructioneering.

The conference also includes the selection and announcement of the winners of Bentley's Year in Infrastructure 2018 Awards (formerly known as the Be Inspired Awards), which honors the extraordinary infrastructure projects by users of Bentley software throughout the world.

During six industry-focused forums featured during the conference Buildings and Campuses, Digital Cities, Industrial Infrastructure, Rail and Transit, Roads and Bridges,and Utilities and Water -more than 55 awards finalists will present their projects to independent panels of jurors, more than 100 members of the press, and conference attendees.

From those presentations, winners are selected by the jurors, and will be announced at the conclusion of the conference on October 18 during an evening ceremony and gala.

Aret Garip, technical director for WSP, attended Bentley's conference last year in Singapore to represent WSP's One Blackfriars project in London, which was chosen as an awards finalist. Garip said, "The conference has been truly inspiring and educational. It's a great event to learn about the latest tech in engineering design software and an opportunity to meet the creative, intelligent people who develop new tools to make it easier for us to design buildings."

In October 2019, the Year in Infrastructure Conference will return to the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre in Singapore.

To learn more about the Year in Infrastructure 2018 Conference and Awards, visit https://yii.bentley.com.

