ScotGems Plc - Publication of a Supplementary Prospectus

SCOTGEMS PLC

20 MARCH 2018

PUBLICATION OF SUPPLEMENTARY PROSPECTUS

ScotGems plc (the "Company") has today published a supplementary prospectus approved by the UK Listing Authority. The publication of the supplementary prospectus is a regulatory requirement under the Prospectus Rules following the publication of the Company's annual report and accounts for the period ended 31 December 2017.

The supplementary prospectus is supplemental to, and should be read in conjunction with, the prospectus published by the Company on 5 June 2017 in relation to the issue of up to 100 million ordinary shares pursuant to an initial placing, offer for subscription (including an intermediaries offer) and placing programme.

A copy of the supplementary prospectus will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism which is located at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm.do.

The supplementary prospectus is also available in electronic form on the Company's website at www.scotgems.com and available for collection during normal business hours on any day (Saturday, Sunday and public holidays excepted) until 4 June 2018 from the offices of Dickson Minto W.S., Broadgate Tower, 20 Primrose Street, London EC2A 2EW.

Steven Davidson

PATAC Limited

Company Secretary

Enquiries: 0131 538 1400