

NEWBURY (dpa-AFX) - British telecom giant Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L, VOD) announced the launch of a ground-breaking international future jobs programme 'What will you be?' to provide career guidance and access to training content in the digital economy for up to 10 million young people across 18 countries.



Vodafone also announced plans for a significant increase in the number of young people brought into the company to gain direct experience of the digital workplace. Vodafone will expand its existing graduate, apprenticeship, internship and work experience schemes worldwide to reach a total of up to 100,000 young people by 2022.



The International Labour Organization estimates that more than 200 million young people are either unemployed or have a job but live in poverty.



The European Commission estimates that around 500,000 digital jobs across the European Union will remain unfilled by 2020.



Over the next five years, Vodafone will double the number of opportunities offered to under-25s to experience the world of work, reaching a total of 100,000. This represents the largest commitment to training and development of young people since the founding of Vodafone 33 years ago.



