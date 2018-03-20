The "Spain Prepaid Cards Business and Investment Opportunities (Databook Series) Market Size and Forecast (2013-2022), Consumer Attitude Behaviour, Retail Spend, Market Risk" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The prepaid card market in load value terms increased at a CAGR of 14.7% during 2013-2017. Over the forecast period of 2018 to 2022, the category is expected to record a CAGR of 10.6%, increasing from US$ 15,484.6 million in 2018 to reach US$ 23,198.1 million by 2022.

This is a data centric report, primarily consisting of charts and tables. This report provides trend analysis (market size and forecast) of prepaid (pay before) cards, offering a wealth of insights to help companies understand this growing but quickly changing market.

Key Topics Covered

1 About this Report

2 Spain Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness

3 Spain Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2013-2022

4 Spain Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2013-2022

5 Spain Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends

6 Spain Open Loop Prepaid Card Retail Spend Dynamics

7 Spain Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022

8 Spain General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022

9 Spain Gift Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022

10 Spain Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022

11 Spain Remittance Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022

12 Spain Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022

13 Spain Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022

14 Spain Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022

15 Spain Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022

16 Spain Consumer Incentive and Loyalty Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2021

17 Spain Employee/Partner Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022

18 Spain Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022

19 Spain Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022

20 Spain Healthcare and Wellness Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022

