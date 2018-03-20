Opporty International Inc.: Innovative Startup to Facilitate Cryptocurrency Payments: First Off-Platform Transactions Received

Opporty Accelerates Mass Adoption of Cryptocurrency Payments by Introducing Smart Widgets that Enable On and Off Platform Transactions in Cryptocurrency; First Transactions Already Received

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2018 / Opporty, a business-oriented, blockchain-powered startup from Delaware, is pleased to announce that the first crypto-based transactions via its innovative smart widgets have been made. The widgets are implemented at third-party websites, with no development activities required on the part of website owners. They enable on and off platform payments using BTC and ETH for offerings listed at the Opporty marketplace.

Several weeks ago, Opporty onboarded its first companies opting to list their crypto-based offers at the marketplace. Universal Accounting Systems became the first accounting firm in New York to officially accept payments in cryptocurrency.

As its next step, Opporty has developed and implemented smart widgets that enable third-party websites and platforms to display their crypto-based offerings and accept payments in ETH and BTC. Universal Accounting Systems and Hudson Law Group opted to install the widgets at their websites in a bid to stimulate mass adoption of cryptocurrencies and broad global application of blockchain technology.

This week, Universal Accounting Systems received a couple of crypto-based orders, with the first transactions using Ethereum successfully processed through Opporty's smart widgets at the client's website.

"The first off-platform transactions through our smart widgets have been made," says Mr. Grybniak, Opporty Founder. "This fact alone proves that consumers are ready to start using cryptocurrency to pay for services, something that was previously deemed to be 'out of crypto reach.' I am positive that Opporty's smart widgets will shake up the status quo."

Smart widgets allow users to put cryptocurrency and blockchain into practice on any website. Opporty's verified providers can choose to place widgets on their websites after posting crypto-based offers at the marketplace.

The company plans to improve its smart widgets by displaying a provider's rank, calculated by Opporty's business scoring system, in the widget. To overcome the problem of lack of technical knowledge about blockchain, Opporty promises to enable the semi-automatic creation of cryptocurrency wallets in user accounts at the platform.

