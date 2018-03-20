Growth Supported by New Logo Wins and Recent Client Expansions

ServiceSource (NASDAQ: SREV), a global leader in outsourced inside sales, customer success, and recurring revenue growth and retention solutions, announced today that it will be expanding its existing presence in Sofia, Bulgaria. The expansion will increase the center's capacity by more than 50% and support clients who are focused on capturing growth opportunities across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

"Many global businesses today lack the appropriate resources to win market share and accelerate revenue growth with their B2B customers in EMEA, resulting in strong demand for our solutions," said Christopher M. Carrington, CEO of ServiceSource. "In the year-and-a-half since we opened in Sofia, our talented multilingual professionals have demonstrated the ability to consistently drive high-impact, cost-effective outcomes that matter to our clients. Whether improving new customer acquisition rates, accelerating cloud adoption and conversion metrics, or improving customer satisfaction scores and retention stats, our Sofia team continues to deliver and we look forward to building on that success and momentum. By hiring additional talent in this market, we further solidify our competitive advantage and will be able to deliver our industry-leading solutions on an even larger scale."

Since opening in September 2016, ServiceSource's center in Sofia has grown quickly to nearly 200 employees supporting approximately 20 different languages across numerous time zones for the company's global client roster. This latest expansion will allow ServiceSource to continue to add employees with sales expertise in the region, providing the company with additional resources to grow with existing clients while also supporting a healthy pipeline of new client partnerships moving forward.

"The ServiceSource value proposition continues to resonate in the European marketplace, and our Sofia location has proven it has the abilities and skillset to deliver time and again for our world-class clients," said Mike Naughton, Senior Vice President of Inside Sales and Customer Success, EMEA. "As a result, we are delighted to be expanding again with the capacity for more than 100 additional employees to power our growth in the region."

About ServiceSource

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) helps the world's leading brands grow closer to their customers. As a global leader in outsourced inside sales, customer success and recurring revenue growth and retention solutions, ServiceSource expands customer lifetime value by helping companies to more efficiently and effectively find, convert, grow and retain their B2B customer relationships. Trusted by global market leaders in the cloud/XaaS, software, technology hardware, medical device diagnostic equipment and industrial IoT sectors, ServiceSource sells, manages or renews $9 billion of revenue annually on behalf of its clients. Leveraging a robust technology suite, predictive data models and more than 3,000 revenue delivery professionals speaking 45 languages, only ServiceSource brings to market nearly 20 years of expertise and the ability to drive recurring revenue growth to more than 170 countries. To learn more, visit www.servicesource.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our opportunity to expand our international locations, our ability to efficiently scale quickly to support new growth, our ability to accelerate our clients' ability to find, convert, grow, and retain their customers; our ability to accelerate customer loyalty and/or revenue growth on our clients' behalf, our potential for success deploying contractually-agreed solutions, and our market position. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions and beliefs, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements. Those risks and uncertainties include: that we may be unable to attract and retain the highly skilled employees we need to support our planned growth; changes in market conditions that impact our ability to sell our solutions and/or generate service revenue on our customers' behalf; our ability to achieve our expected benefits from international expansion; general political, economic and market conditions and events; and other risks and uncertainties described more fully in our periodic reports and registration statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be obtained online at the Commission's website at http://www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information currently available to us, and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

