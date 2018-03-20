Premier MESSRING Equipment at American Vehicle Crash Test Center

MUNICH, March 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Calspan's new, fully enclosed and highly secure indoor crash test facility has multiple modern crash halls, large photo pits and MESSRING's MicroTrack and propulsion system to precisely and accurately execute crash tests for Vehicle OEMs, Safety Restraint Suppliers and Regulatory Bodies

MESSRING, world's leading manufacturer of vehicle crash test facilities and their components, has provided and supported the installation of its premier propulsion system, proprietary MicroTrack and pit glass frames into Calspan's new crash test center in the USA.

Calspan, an independent test laboratory located in Buffalo, New York, designed and constructed a new crash test facility consisting of a state-of-the-art crash hall with two separate points of impact in a space measuring 5,500 square meters. As such, frontal crashes can be carried out in one area while side impact tests can be operated in another.

Both crash zones are equipped with cutting-edge MESSRING technology to conduct vehicle crash tests and component tests for automotive and supplier industries, insurance companies, and authorities. The facility is designed to accommodate all current test configurations and is already equipped for a whole host of future test scenarios. In its current constellation, up to 500 test runs can be carried out each year. Additional crash tests can also be conducted in the existing outdoor facility.

To guarantee customers the highest levels of security and anonymity to protect even the most confidential prototypes, all laboratory doors are badge accessed controlled and monitored by 24/7 security, the facility crash halls and test vehicle preparation areas are separated and badge access controlled in order to keep customers and test articles isolated. As a result, the vehicles from different manufacturers can be tested at the same time all while maintaining the utmost secrecy.

MESSRING's innovative MicroTrack, propulsion system and photo pit frames were installed by Calspan personnel under the advisement of MESSRING. MicroTrack offers a key benefit: the guide channel or rail is thinner than conventional systems, allowing for many more details to be captured in vehicle crash footage from below in the film pit - a key factor in evaluating vehicle crashing behavior. The nearly zero-clearance system between the MicroTrack and the vehicle tow trolley also promotes better control of the test vehicle and higher precision in terms of speed and point of impact. The 1600 HP capable electric motor provides the drive. The maximum speed for test runs in Buffalo is 120 kilometers per hour.

In October of 2017, MESSRING and Calspan announced their partnership to provide holistic, innovative and practical solutions for executing automotive testing within the North American market. The scope of this expansive service covers new facility construction, refurbishment, upgrades, new test equipment and testing services. Including site selection, acquisition, construction management, test equipment design, installation, training, test lab management and vehicle crash testing services.

MESSRING in Krailling, close to Munich is the world's leading manufacturer of crash test systems and components. The mid-size company designs and builds turnkey test systems for customers in all relevant markets and on nearly all continents. To date, MESSRING has implemented more than 100 large crash test systems for automotive OEMs, automotive suppliers, governmental authorities and insurance companies - more than any other company.

