

Investor Relations Press Release



March 20, 2018



TBC Bank wins Best Bank in Georgia 2018 award from Global Finance



TBC Bank is delighted to announce that it has been named 'the Best Bank in Georgia' for the seventh consecutive year by Global Finance Magazine. This award underlines TBC Bank's efforts to provide continuously superior customer experience and innovative product offerings and services.



'We are honoured to receive this prestigious award again from Global Finance. It is acknowledgement of our leading position in Georgian banking, encouraging us to further enhance and innovate our products and exceed customer expectations', commented Vakhtang Butskhrikidze, Chief Executive Officer of TBC Bank.



TBC Bank has won the Best Bank in Georgia Award from Global Finance magazine in the following years: 2004, 2006, 2007 and 2012-2018.



'The winners are world-class leaders, responding adeptly to shifting political winds, new technologies and changing market conditions,' said Joseph D. Giarraputo, publisher and editorial director of Global Finance.



About Global Finance Global Finance, founded in 1987, has a circulation of 50,050 and readers in 189 countries. Its circulation is audited by BPA. Global Finance's audience includes chairmen, presidents, CEOs, CFOs, treasurers and other senior financial officers responsible for making investment and strategic decisions at multinational companies and financial institutions. Global Finance's website - GFMag.com - offers analysis and articles that are the legacy of 31 years of experience in international financial markets, and provide a valuable source of data on 192 countries. Global Finance is headquartered in New York with offices in London and Milan.



For further enquiries, please contact: Head of Investor Relations Anna Romelashvili ir@tbcbank.com.ge



About TBC Bank Group PLC ('TBC PLC') TBC PLC is a public limited company registered in England and Wales that was incorporated in February 2016. TBC PLC became the parent company of JSC TBC Bank ('TBC Bank') on 10 August 2016. TBC PLC is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TBCG.



TBC Bank, together with its subsidiaries, is the leading universal banking group in Georgia, with a total market share of 38.2% of loans and 39.8% of non-banking deposits as at 31 December 2017, according to the data published by the National Bank of Georgia.



Contact Details: If you have any questions or if you need additional information please contact IR@tbcbank.com.ge or visit our website www.tbcbankgroup.com



If you no longer wish to receive press releases from TBC Bank, please click to confirm your cancellation Unsubscribe



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: TBC Bank PLC via GlobeNewswire



BYT1830N



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX