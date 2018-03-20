

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook Inc.'s security chief, Alex Stamos, plans to step down from the company amid questions over Russia's role in the U.S. election, according to the Wall Street Journal.



Stamos posted a message on Twitter late Monday saying: 'Despite the rumors, I'm still fully engaged with my work at Facebook. It's true that my role did change. I'm currently spending more time exploring emerging security risks and working on election security.'



He did not say whether he plans to stay through the year.



