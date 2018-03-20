The "Non-Thermal Processing Market for Food by Technology (HPP, PEF, Irradiation, Ultrasound, Cold Plasma), Food Type (Meat, Beverages), Function (Microbial Inactivation, Quality Assurance), and Region Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The non-thermal processing market is estimated to be valued at USD 818.6 million in 2017, and is projected to reach USD 1,224.2 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2017.

The need for retention of nutrients and sensory attributes in food have triggered the non-thermal processing market. Extensive R&D activities have been undertaken to optimize the process and make it compatible for usage in various food applications. The growth of the convenience food industry, especially in the processed meat sector, has been driving the market, as meat products are prone to microbial contamination. However, the high installation cost is a major restraining factor for this market. Inability to shift from conventional thermal technologies by large players is a major challenge for the non-thermal processing market.

The HPP segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR among all non-thermal processing technologies from 2017 to 2022. The technique preserves the freshness of food products as well as aids in extending their shelf life. It also accommodates the current consumer demand for natural, fresh, and minimally processed foods, as no preservatives or additives are added to the products. Due to these factors, the market is projected to grow at a significant rate in the future.

Meat products are widely consumed and produced almost all over the globe. These products are highly perishable in nature due to high moisture content and are prone to bacterial contamination. Thus, non-thermal processing technologies are majorly used in this food product segment in order to prevent microbial development and to extend the shelf life of meat seafood products.

Microbial inactivation is one of the widely used functions of non-thermal processing technologies for food preservation. This helps to extend the shelf life of food products considerably. Irradiation is an effective non-thermal technology used for microbial inactivation. Food products undergo high frequency radiation treatment, leading to the disintegration of the cells of microorganisms.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Non-Thermal Processing Market, By Technology

7 Non-Thermal Processing Market, By Food Product

8 Non-Thermal Processing Market, By Function

9 Non-Thermal Processing Market, By Region

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

Avure Technologies

Bosch

Bhler

Chic Freshertech

Dukane

Elea Technology

Emerson

Gray*Star

Hiperbaric Espaa

Nordion

Pulsemaster

Symbios Technologies

