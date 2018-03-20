Biotech firm Oxford Nanopore has raised £100m from its latest private funding round, valuing the rapidly-expanding UK group somewhere in the vicinity of £1.5bn as a result. Including the funds collected from Oxford Nanopore's Asia-Pacific investors - previous investor Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC, Australian superannuation provider Hostplus, and China Construction Bank - to aid its commercial expansion goals, the British firm has collected a total of £451m through private share ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...