Union Jack Oil announced on Tuesday that it has signed a farm-in agreement for a further 10% licence interest in PEDL253, increasing its economic interest to 22%. The AIM-traded firm said the drill-ready conventional Biscathorpe-2 well was scheduled to be drilled around mid-year 2018. It said Biscathorpe represented a "highly attractive, risk-adjusted" investment opportunity for Union Jack, with gross mean prospective oil resources of 14 million barrels and a 40% geological chance of success. ...

