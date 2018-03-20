Distributed energy company Aggregated Micro Power Holdings issued a positive trading update for the 12 months ending 31 March on Tuesday, revising its revenue guidance up in light of positive trading during the colder months. The AIM-traded firm previously issued guidance on group revenues being in excess of £30m for the 12 months. However, on Tuesday it said recent positive trading during this winter season had now caused it to revise that guidance to around £40m of revenues for the period. ...

