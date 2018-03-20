Amur Minerals' shares soared over 20% on Tuesday after the mineral exploration and development company said its mineral resource estimate (MRE) for the Kun-Manie project expanded by 50%. The project, located in the far east of Russia, now contains a total nickel equivalent content of more than 1.58m tonnes averaging 1.02% Ni equivalent, compared to 1.04m tonnes averaging 1.03% Ni equivalent estimated in 2017. Robin Young, chief executive of Amur Minerals, said: "Having surpassed key ...

