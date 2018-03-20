AIM-quoted hemodynamic monitoring company LiDCO has been given notice to terminate its distribution contract with Argon Medical Devices after seven years of business. In its most recent trading year, Argon contributed £1.4m to LiDCO's overall sales at a 20% gross margin. Given the timing of the termination and the low margin achieved, LiDCO told investors on Tuesday that the termination was not expected to have a material impact on its results for the year ending 31 January 2019, adding that it ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...