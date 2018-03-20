Mincon has completed acquisition of Driconeq AB, the holding company for the Driconeq Group of companies, it announced on Tuesday. The AIM-traded firm described Driconeq as a global supplier of high-quality drill pipes and accessories for down-the-hole (DTH), rotary and reverse-circulation applications with factories in Sunne, Sweden, Johannesburg, South Africa and Perth Australia. An integral part of the group was the heat treatment business, HARDtekno, located in Kristinehamn, Sweden. The ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...