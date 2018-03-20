The US Federal Trade Commission is investigating whether Facebook violated terms of a consent decree covering its use of personal data, according to a report. The FTC is examining whether Facebook allowed Cambridge Analytica to receive some user data in violation of its policies, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the matter. News of the FTC's investigation added to pressure on Facebook over how information about 50m of its users was obtained by Cambridge Analytica for political ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...