Ensco (NYSE: ESV) announced today that Chief Executive Officer and President Carl Trowell will present at the Scotia Howard Weil Energy Conference in New Orleans on Tuesday, 27 March 2018, beginning at 9:15 AM CDT. Presentation materials will be available on the homepage of our website at www.enscoplc.com.

Ensco plc (NYSE: ESV) brings energy to the world as a global provider of offshore drilling services to the petroleum industry. For more than 30 years, the company has focused on operating safely and going beyond customer expectations. Ensco is ranked first in total customer satisfaction in the latest independent survey by EnergyPoint Research the eighth consecutive year that Ensco has earned this distinction. Operating one of the newest ultra-deepwater rig fleets and a leading premium jackup fleet, Ensco has a major presence in the most strategic offshore basins across six continents. Ensco plc is an English limited company (England No. 7023598) with its corporate headquarters located at 6 Chesterfield Gardens, London W1J 5BQ. To learn more, visit our website at www.enscoplc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180320006131/en/

Contacts:

Investor Media Contacts:

Ensco plc

Nick Georgas, 713-430-4607

Director Investor Relations and Communications

or

Tim Richardson, 713-430-4490

Manager Investor Relations