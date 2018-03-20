Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2018-03-20 / 16:02 *Your Family Entertainment AG enters into cooperation with YoBoHo* _This partnership greatly expands Your Family Entertainment's portfolio of premium content worldwide with the addition of YoBoHo's rich catalogue of digital first content_ Munich - 20th of March 2018 - Your Family Entertainment AG (short: YFE) today announces the bilateral cooperation between YFE and YoBoHo, a global digital media company that specializes in creating, distributing and licensing original content in the kids & family vertical. Starting today, YFE will distribute YoBoHo content across traditional media outlets worldwide and YoBoHo will provide content management services on YouTube for a number of YFE's shows including "Adventurers Masters of Time", "Bob's Beach" and "Crocadoo". By establishing this partnership, Your Family Entertainment AG has expanded its library with numerous hours of premium kids content and can consolidate its reputation as one of the leading kids and family content distributors worldwide. Among the new programs available to its audiences is the exciting show - The Adventures of Annie and Ben and many other series meant for both kids and co-viewing with parents. This content includes songs, early learning videos, science experiments, and recipes across 12 brands which includes HooplaKidz, Kidscamp, All Babies Channel, and Derrick & Debbie. YoBoHo's content primarily focuses on educating kids in an entertaining way which is a perfect fit for the philosophy of YFE. Armin Schnell, Executive Vice President Sales of Munich-based Your Family Entertainment AG, is excited about the new cooperation: "We are delighted to start a fruitful and long termed partnership with YoBoHo based on trust and friendship in edutaining kids. We are confident to achieve a great boost at MIPTV in Cannes, the first market where we are presenting our latest programs." Hitendra Merchant, Founder & CEO, YoBoHo: "Our focus continues to be expanding our library of originals, further diversifying revenue streams and securing new traditional and digital distribution opportunities for our premium kids & family content. By partnering with Your Family Entertainment and their network of traditional media properties and owned & operated channels, we're able to unlock further value from our library of original videos and provide a complete multi-platform family entertainment offering for kids worldwide." *About YoBoHo* YoBoHo is a global digital media company that specializes in creating, distributing and licensing original content in the kids & family vertical. YoBoHo owns & operates HooplaKidz, the leading digital-first producer of high quality original content for kids and families all over the world. Today, YoBoHo's library consists of thousands of original videos in 12 languages and its content is distributed across various leading digital platforms such as YouTube, Netflix, Amazon, Apple TV, and Roku. YoBoHo also provides content management services for traditional media companies in the kids & family vertical on YouTube. In 2015, YoBoHo was acquired by BroadbandTV - a digital entertainment company which exists to empower creators and inspire audiences. Today, BroadbandTV generates over 34 billion monthly impressions and is the third largest video property in the world - in terms of unique viewers - following only Google and Facebook. *About Your Family Entertainment AG* Your Family Entertainment AG (WKN [German security code number]: A161N1, ISIN: DE000A161N14, Abbreviation: RTV) with its headquarter in Munich, was one founder of the first German private broadcaster, Sat.1, in 1984, contributed to the development of children's morning programming on Super RTL and is one of the founding members of Association of Private Broadcasters and Telemedia (VPRT). In addition, YFE is the producer and license distributor for high-quality programmes for children and the whole family and has one of the largest broadcaster-independent programme libraries in Europe. Its stock of programmes includes well-known and beloved series such as "Enid Blyton", "Fix & Foxi" and "Altair". Since 2007, YFE operates the award-winning your family Pay TV children's channel which is named "Fix & Foxi" since December 2014 and has established itself worldwide. The channels are available as well in GAS-Region (German) as in Africa (English and French), Middle East (Arabic and English) and America (Spanish and English). "RiC" commenced broadcasting operations as a Free TV channel in September 2012 in the GAS region. In addition, YFE operates 20 mobile TV broadcasters on the Hutchison 3 TV platform. YFE is headed by Dr. Stefan Piëch. *Contact:* Your Family Entertainment AG Elvira Engmann Tel.: +49 (0) 89 99 72 71-13 Fax: +49 (0) 89 99 72 71 91 E-Mail: elvira.engmann@yfe.tv www.yfe.tv [1] www.fixundfoxi.tv [2] www.rictv.de [3] BroadbandTV A.K. Language: English Company: Your Family Entertainment AG

