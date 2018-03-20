Orion Oyj: Orion Corporation: Organising meeting of the Board of Directors

Orion Corporation: Organising meeting of the Board of Directors

ORION CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 20 MARCH 2018 at 17.30 P.M. EET

In its organising meeting, the Board of Directors of Orion Corporation, which was elected today by the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders, has elected Timo Maasilta as Vice Chairman.

The compositions of the Board committees were decided to be as follows:

Timo Lappalainen

President and CEO Olli Huotari

SVP, Corporate Functions

Heikki Westerlund, ChairmanTimo MaasiltaMikael SilvennoinenMikael Silvennoinen, ChairmanAri LehtorantaHilpi RautelinEija RonkainenSirpa Jalkanen, ChairmanAri LehtorantaTimo MaasiltaHilpi RautelinEija RonkainenMikael SilvennoinenHeikki WesterlundThe members to the Nomination Committee were elected on 26 October 2017 as stated in the stock exchange release on the same day.The Board of Directors has assessed the independence of its members and concluded that all the members are independent of the company and its significant shareholders.Orion CorporationOlli Huotari, SVP, Corporate Functions, Secretary of the Board of Directors, phone +358 50 966 3054Orion CorporationCommunicationsOrionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, FinlandHomepage: www.orion.fiOrion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company - a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals, active pharmaceutical ingredients and diagnostic tests. The company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D are central nervous system (CNS) disorders, oncology and respiratory for which Orion develops inhaled Easyhaler pulmonary drugs. Orion's net sales in 2017 amounted to EUR 1,085 million and the company had about 3,500 employees. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.