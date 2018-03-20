

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - A group of major American companies in the retail sector has made an appeal to the U.S. President to reconsider imposing tariffs against China, saying they could hurt American families.



They wrote a letter to Donald Trump in the wake of reports that the Government is preparing to impose annual tariffs amounting to $60 billion on goods imported from China.



The signatories, which include Walmart, Target, JC Penney, American Eagle Outfitters, and Costco, account for more than $1.5 trillion in annual sales and tens of millions of American jobs.



They warned that a broadly applied tariff remedy on imports from China will hurt American households with higher prices and exacerbate a U.S. tariff system that is already stacked against working families.



The letter points out that the U.S. levies the highest tariffs on basic consumer goods, which force families shopping in American stores pay higher prices because America already levies import taxes as much as 32 and 67 percent on basic clothes and shoes.



'Applying any additional broad-based tariff as part of a Section 301 action would worsen this inequity and punish American working families with higher prices on household basics like clothing, shoes, electronics, and home goods,' the companies said.



