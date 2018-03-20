

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The adoption of video streaming truly 'crossed the chasm' in 2017 and fifty-five percent of American households now subscribe to at least one paid video streaming service, according to a new Deloitte survey.



In its 12th annual digital media trends survey, Deloitte found that the percentage of American households subscribing to a video streaming service has risen to 55 percent in 2017.



Deloitte noted that in less than a decade, the percentage of U.S. households subscribing to a paid streaming video service grew 450 percent, from just 10 percent in 2009 to 55 percent in 2017.



According to the Deloitte report, the adoption of streaming video subscriptions is continuing to grow, fueled by consumers' strong desire for original, high-quality content and the flexibility to consume media wherever and whenever they want.



In its survey of 2,088 consumers, Deloitte said its results indicated that this factor has become a key differentiator, with nearly one-half of all streaming video subscribers saying they value the quality of original content offered by their providers.



This content may be driving more consumers to watch via paid streaming services than free streaming services, a trend that flipped in 2017, according to the report. In addition, pay TV and home broadband consumers feel they are not getting enough value for their dollar.



Deloitte reported that U.S. consumers are already flooded with choice and can now choose from among 200 streaming video-on-demand services that are available on the market.



The consumers subscribe to an average of three on-demand streaming services, translating to collective monthly spending of $2.1 billion on these services, and the figure is growing.



However, Deloitte noted that consumers may be reluctant to pay for exclusive content on top of their other paid subscription services. They may find multiple subscription services to be costly and confusing, and choose to scale back.



As a result, the consulting firm said it expects to see some form of re-aggregation over the next year or two, as limits on consumer spending could hinder the growth of certain content platforms.



