

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Sen. Sherrod Brown has introduced a Bill aimed at protecting call center jobs in Ohio and the U.S. from going overseas.



The senator's office cited a new report from the Communications Workers of America, which they said shows banks are 'aggressively offshoring call center jobs outside of the U.S., even after the same big banks disproportionately benefited from the recent tax bill.'



The Democratic Senator from Ohio alleged that the government's trade and tax policy has encouraged a corporate business model that shuts down operations in Ohio, cashes in on a tax credit at the expense of working Americans, and ships production to India, Mexico or China.



The bill that Brown introduced would require call center agents overseas to disclose their location and guarantee U.S. customers the right to ask to transfer their call to a customer service agent who is physically located in the United States. It would also create a public list of companies that outsource call center jobs, and give preference in federal contracts to companies that haven't shipped these jobs overseas.



