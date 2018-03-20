Contributes Design of Industry's First 400G Open Network Switch to Open Compute Project

OCP Summit - Edgecore Networks, the leader in open networking, today announced its contribution to the Open Compute Project (OCP) of the design of a 400 Gigabit Ethernet (400G) data center switch, the industry's first 400G open design, that will enable public and private network operators to increase dramatically the capacity of their infrastructures.

"Four years ago, Edgecore contributed the industry's first OCP-ACCEPTED network product, a 10G top-of-rack switch," said George Tchaparian, CEO, Edgecore Networks. "Since then, we have contributed over 15 network product designs as open networking technology and deployments grew to include 25G/100G data center fabrics, deep-buffer data center interconnect switches, service provider access infrastructures, open modular chassis, and campus/branch/wireless networks. Now, Edgecore is introducing the industry's first 400G open network switch, enabling network operators to respond to growing demands for network capacity, and increasing the bandwidth of open network switches by a factor of 40 over the past four years."

Edgecore is contributing to OCP the specification and design package for the AS9716-32X open network switch, which provides 32 x QSFP-DD ports each capable of 400G operation, in a 1U form factor. The AS9716-32X switch is based on the Broadcom StrataXGS Tomahawk III Switch Series and incorporates an IntelXeon Processor D control plane processor.

"Hyperscale cloud service providers led the way for the adoption of OCP-certified equipment with telco and tier-2 CSPs now moving to scale deployments with top drivers such as customization, power efficiency, and cost reduction," said Cliff Grossner, Ph.D., senior research director and advisor of cloud and data center research practice for IHS Markit, a global business information provider. "Production shipments of 400GE DC Ethernet switch ports will commence in 2019, and we forecast revenue to reach approximately $1.6 billion by 2022, signaling a strong need for 400GE Ethernet switching. Edgecore's contribution of their 400G switch design to OCP is one indication of the OCP community moving to address that need."

As with all Edgecore open network switches, the 400G switch supports OCP software standards, including ONIE, Open Network Linux, the Open Optical Monitoring (OOM) API, and the Redfish hardware management API. Edgecore will work with commercial software partners and open software communities to enable commercial and open source Network Operating System (NOS) options for the 400G switch.

Edgecore Leadership in Open Networking

At the OCP U.S. Summit in San Jose on March 20-21, Edgecore will exhibit the AS9716-32X open network 400G switch. In addition, Edgecore will exhibit the following leading open network solutions with partners at the OCP Summit and at Cloud Expo Europe in London on March 21-22:

The industry's first cell site router designed as an open network product, meeting NEBS and outdoor plant standards for mobile backhaul networks;

High-density 100G deep-buffer switch designed to bring open network benefits to service provider aggregation networks;

Cassini AS7716-24SC open packet transponder, integrating 100G packet switching and coherent optical ports, exhibited in the Edgecore booth, and demonstrated by IP Infusion with their OcNOS network OS;

ASXvOLT16 virtual 10G PON OLT designed in conformance with the AT&T Open XGS-PON 1RU OLT specification contributed to the OCP Telco Working Group;

OCP-ACCEPTED AS7816-64X 100G open network switch providing 64 x 100G ports, based on Broadcom StrataXGS Tomahawk II Switch Series, supporting SONiC and commercial software options; and

Open WiFi Access Points, whose designs Edgecore has contributed to OCP and which are powering the OCP Summit network with Mojo Networks NOS software demonstrating open WiFi networks at scale.

Supporting Quotes

"Edgecore has made important contributions to the OCP Networking Project, starting four years ago with the first 10G switch accepted by the project, and progressing through 40G and 100G switch designs, as well as a modular platform which supports up to 512 x 100G ports and open WiFi Access Points. We welcome Edgecore's new 400G design contribution which will make the next generation of open network performance available to the community."

Omar Baldonado and Scott Emery, Co-Leads, OCP Networking Project

"We are pleased to see Edgecore release the 400G open networking switch and to share its design with the Open Compute Project community for mass market adoption. This clearly demonstrates the rapid pace of innovation in whitebox switch hardware, delivering best-in-class performance at competitive price points. We look forward to certifying this switch for Open Network Linux and to on-board it for our SDN fabrics products to support emerging 100G/400G use cases in cloud/SAAS networks, deep learning, and high performance computing."

Prashant Gandhi, Chief Product Officer, Big Switch Networks

"As the demands on networks continue to grow, it's important to have companies like Edgecore contribute to the Open Compute Project to ensure network innovation and expansion. We are thrilled to see their contribution of the 400G open network switch and look forward to continuing to drive adoption of open infrastructure in the network."

Josh Leslie, CEO, Cumulus Networks

"For years, Finisar has been providing optical technology to network operators to enable high performance open network deployments. We have collaborated with the OCP community to improve open network manageability through the development of the Open Optical Monitoring API. We are further pleased to work with Edgecore to enable network operators to deploy 400G switches with Finisar optics to enable higher capacity networks."

Vipul Bhatt, Senior Director of Marketing, Finisar Corporation

"IP Infusion is excited to work with Edgecore on the new 400G open networking switch as we see growing demands for network capacity. We have been working with Edgecore to support disaggregated networking not just in data centers and DCI, but also in other areas such as access and aggregation. The new 400G switch will help network operators to easily expand their network capacities while using the same open network OS functionality from IP Infusion's OcNOS."

Atsushi Ogata, President and CEO, IP Infusion

"Edgecore has been the proven leader in open networking since the inception of OCP and with this market-leading 400G design, continues to be the driving force and first name in open hardware. SnapRoute's partnership with Edgecore and our unique industry-first network microservices platform, delivers the ability for operators to fully realize the potential of disaggregation and drive their own innovation with industry standard DevOps tools."

Dom Wilde, CEO, SnapRoute

About Edgecore Networks

Edgecore Networks Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Accton Technology Corporation, the leading network ODM. Edgecore Networks delivers wired and wireless networking products and solutions through channel partners and system integrators worldwide for the Data Center, Service Provider, Enterprise, and SMB customers. Edgecore Networks is the leader in open networking, providing a full line of open WiFi access points, packet transponders, virtual PON OLTs, and 1G, 10G, 25G, 40G, and 100G OCP-ACCEPTED switches that offer choice of commercial and open source NOS and SDN software. For more information, visit www.edge-core.com.

