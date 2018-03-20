VITEC Adds Powerful New Video Wall and DRM Functionality to EZ TV IPTV and Digital Signage Platform

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VITEC (http://www.vitec.com/), a worldwide leader in advanced video encoding and streaming solutions, today announced that its award-winning, enterprise-grade EZ TV IPTV and Digital Signage Platform can now manage and drive complex video wall setups and is interoperable with the latest content protection and DRM standards required by the leading services providers for IPTV deployments. These capabilities are fully supported through the EZ TV Platform, with DRM integration also available across VITEC's IPTV set-top-boxes, signage end-points, and the cutting-edge EZ TV IPTV mobile app. Attendees will see a live demonstration of the new EZ TV release at the 2018 NAB Show, April 9-12, at the Las Vegas Convention Center - booth SL6821.

VITEC's video wall solution is designed to simplify deployment and management of projects involving IPTV, digital signage, and video wall content, while delivering a breathtaking visual experience. The new EZ TV video wall processors are 100% hardware-based, feature low latency native playback of IPTV streams up to 4K, support interactive content, video and imagery transformations. Up to 60 displays can be managed from a single processor, including non-standard layouts and resolutions of TVs and LED walls.

In addition to the video wall and new DRM integration, the new release adds enterprise IPTV capabilities. This includes time-shifted TV, a new mobile app for iOS and Android devices that allow users to stream video from the field back to HQ in addition to playing IPTV content, real-time enhancement of HEVC streams delivered over lossy networks, and TAA-compliant, high-performance end-points.

More information on VITEC's full line of products is available at www.vitec.com (http://www.vitec.com/).

About VITEC

VITEC is a leading worldwide end-to-end video streaming solutions provider for broadcast, military and government, enterprise, sports and entertainment venues, and houses of worship. © 2018 VITEC

