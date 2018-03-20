According to Fraunhofer ISE experts, PV's LCOE currently ranges between €0.0371 and €0.1154 per kWh in Germany. The potential for further cost reduction is vast, the researchers add.Researchers at Germany's Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE have presented today the fourth edition of their study on the costs of renewable energy technology titled Stromgestehungskosten Erneuerbare Energien. The cost forecasts of the previous studies have been confirmed, said project leader Christoph Kost at the presentation of the study. "The production costs for electricity from renewable energies ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...