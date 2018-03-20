Bronstein, Gewirtz and Grossman, LLC: SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Facebook, Inc. (FB)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2018 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Facebook, Inc. ("Facebook" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FB). Such investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/fb.

The investigation concerns whether Facebook and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated Federal Securities Laws.

On March 17, 2018, the New York Times and the Guardian reported that the political research firm Cambridge Analytica had harvested personal data from more than 50 million Facebook profiles, in violation of Facebook's data privacy policies, in connection with work on behalf of both the 2016 presidential campaign of Donald Trump and the "Brexit" campaign in the United Kingdom. Following this news, Facebook stock dropped 6.7% to a low of $172.70 per share during early morning trading on March 19, 2018.

