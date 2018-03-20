sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 20.03.2018

WKN: 911463 ISIN: NO0003079709 Ticker-Symbol: KP5 
20.03.2018 | 17:16
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Disclosure of significant shareholding in Kitron ASA

Athanase Industrial Partners Fund II and Athanase Industrial Partners II AB, two investment funds managed by Athanase Industrial Partner Ltd, have on 20 March 2018 sold respectively 5,149,985 and 3,659,715 shares in Kitron ASA ("Kitron"). The aggregate number of shares sold, 8,809,700, corresponds to 5% of the shares of the Company. Following completion of the transaction, Athanase Industrial Partners Fund II and Athanase Industrial Partners II AB no longer hold any shares in Kitron ASA. Neither Athanase Industrial Partners Fund II and Athanase Industrial Partners II AB hold other rights to shares in Kitron.

This disclosure is made pursuant to section 4-3 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



Source: Kitron ASA via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)