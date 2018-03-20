

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Delta Airlines becomes the latest airline to experience pet transport disaster.



An 8-week-old puppy was flown across the country to the wrong airports by Delta Airlines landing in Detroit, Las Vegas and Salt Lake City before finally making to Idaho.



On Saturday, a breeder put Josh Schlaich's new, 8-week-old puppy on a flight from Richmond, Virginia to Boise, Idaho. The puppy Ren was supposed to arrive in Idaho on Saturday night. However, a Delta employee informed Josh that the flight carrying his puppy was delayed and the dog would have to spend the night in Detroit.



'Was then given the number of the boarding facility - a disconnected line. Was not given a call back number by Detroit person, and the customer service would not give me their direct line. Tried calling Delta Cargo customer service, only to be yelled at by the rep and hung up on. No idea where my dog is, or what conditions he'll be placed under for the next 24 or more hours. Don't know when he will come into Boise tomorrow. No idea who to call. Absolutely ridiculous customer service,' Josh wrote on Facebook.



Schlaich was said that Ren would arrive on Sunday, but when he went to pick up Ren, he was given the wrong puppy.



Sunday morning, the puppy was flown to Minneapolis, but then Delta said it 'misrouted' the puppy and it ended up in Las Vegas. The puppy was then put on a plane to Salt Lake City, finally making it to Boise on Sunday night.



'We know pets are important members of the family and apologize for the delayed shipment of a dog, which is in the hands of its owner, after it was routed through incorrect connecting points on its way to Boise,' Delta said in a statement to Business Insider. 'We have fully refunded the shipping costs and have initiated an immediate review procedure to understand what happened.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX