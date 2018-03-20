

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook stock is plunging due to self-inflicted wounds. What was once America's favorite social media site is being a accused of turning into a cesspool of misinformation and narcissism.



Facebook Inc.'s security chief, Alex Stamos, plans to step down from the company amid questions over Russia's role in the U.S. election, according to the Wall Street Journal.



U.S. and European officials are up in arms over Facebook's handling of user data.



The social network said it is investigating whether a firm linked to the 2016 Trump campaign improperly kept user's personal data for years despite saying it had destroyed those records.



'Allegations of misuse of Facebook user data is an unacceptable violation of our citizens' privacy rights. The European Parliament will investigate fully, calling digital platforms to account,' the parliament's president, Antonio Tajani, said on his official Twitter account.



'It's clear these platforms can't police themselves,' Senator Amy Klobuchar, a Minnesota Democrat, said Saturday on Twitter. 'They say 'trust us.' Mark Zuckerberg needs to testify before Senate Judiciary.'



Shares are down sharply Tuesday, extending Monday's drubbing. FB has tumbled 12% in the past few days, but is up 16% over the last year, so there may be more room to fall.



Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter said the drop 'shows that people are scared. The stock will go down if investors believe the experience will be impaired.'



CNBC's Jim Cramer says, 'The headline risk is too great' for this stock.



Some analysts are calling for CEO Mark Zuckerberg, the genius behind Facebook since the start, to step aside.



'I think it's time for maybe thinking about somebody stepping up and taking Zuckerberg's slot,' Jim Calcanis of Inside.com told CNBC. 'If you look at Zuckerberg, he is MIA. When was the last time we heard Zuckerberg talk about this? It's a...failure of leadership.'



'I think Sheryl Sandberg should run the company,' he added. 'She is a better communicator [and] she is better at understanding how to manage these issues. She should run Facebook. Zuckerberg has done a horrible job handling this crisis.'



