

The Company has been notified of the following PDMR transaction of ordinary shares of 10 pence each ('Shares') in the Company on 19 March 2018.



+--------------+-----------------------+-------------+ | PDMR | Number of Shares sold | Share Price | +--------------+-----------------------+-------------+ | Frank Elkins | 1,294 | £12.7875 | +--------------+-----------------------+-------------+



Following the above transaction the total beneficial holding for Mr Frank Elkins is 20,227 shares.



The purpose of this sale is for the PDMR to reinvest the monies into the forthcoming Co-Investment Plan.



This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The Notification of Dealing Form for the PDMR can be found below.



For Further information please contact:



Helen O'Keefe Deputy Company Secretary +44 (0) 1604 685910



Notification of dealing form



+---+--------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | 1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person | | |closely associated | +---+--------------------------+-----------------------------------------------+ |a) |Name |Frank Elkins | +---+--------------------------+-----------------------------------------------+ | 2 |Reason for the notification | +---+--------------------------+-----------------------------------------------+ |a) |Position/Status |Divisional CEO Contract Merchanting Division | +---+--------------------------+-----------------------------------------------+ |b) |Initial |Initial Notification | | |notification/Amendment | | +---+--------------------------+-----------------------------------------------+ | 3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +---+---------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |a) |Name |Travis Perkins plc | +---+---------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |b) |LEI |2138001I27OUBAF22K83 | +---+---------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ | 4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of| | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each| | |place where transaction have been conducted | +---+--------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |a) |Description of the financial |Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each | | |instrument, | | | |type of instrument | | | |Identification code |ISIN: GB0007739609 | +---+--------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ | b)|Nature of the transaction |Sale | +---+--------------------------------+--------------+--------------------------+ |c) |Price(s) and volume (s) |Price(s) |Volume(s) | | | +--------------+--------------------------+ | | |£12.7875 |1,294 | +---+--------------------------------+-------------++------------+-------------+ |d) |Aggregated information |Aggregate |Aggregate |Aggregate | | | |Price |Volume |Total | | |-Aggregated volume +-------------+-------------+-------------+ | |-Price |£12.7875 |1,294 |£16,547.03 | +---+--------------------------------+-------------+-------------+-------------+ |e) |Date of the transaction |19 March 2018 | +---+--------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |f) |Place of the transaction |XLON | +---+--------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+



