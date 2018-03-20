4th International Symposium on Sustainability

"Global Warming and Decarbonization" was the focus of the fourth International Symposium on Sustainability organized by Alcantara in partnership with Venice International University (VIU).

The intensive two-day program recently held on Venice's San Servolo Island (March 1-2) brought together scientists, economists, academics, corporate executives and journalists from around the world, as well as representatives from leading governmental and public interest organizations. Discussion centered on the impact global warming is having on corporate behavior and the way people live, as well as the role that technology and innovation can play to bring about positive change.

Speakers and panelists included:

Prof. Massimo Inguscio President of the Italian National Research Council noted: "Science and researchers have a key leading role to create the correct background and awareness to share knowledge and address future choices and behaviours for citizens, policy makers, institution and business leaders and other stakeholders involved."

Dr. Georg Kell founder and former executive director of the UN Global Compact and chairman of Arabesque, said: "To overcome the current dilemma of inaction in facing global warming and decarbonization, we have to create convergent goals between business and society."

Onorevole Giovanna Melandri- Founder and chairman of the Human Foundation and chairman of the MAXXI Foundation said: "The achievement of ambitious goals in terms of decarbonization and reduction of global warming requires close collaboration between policy makers, companies and investors.

Dr. Hermann Pengg Head of Project Management e-fuels, Audi AG, said: "Cradle-to-grave analysis shows sustainable transport needs sustainable electricity, green hydrogen, or green gaseous or liquid fuels."

Mr. Alex Kasprak Science writer and digital expert at Snopes.com, noted that miscommunication is a problem that "is growing within the internet age. I suggest an effective way to fight scientific mis-communicators and combat their fake news: present and explain actual science going into details in order to educate the public."

Alcantara's Chairman and CEO Andrea Boragno concluded that it was clear that there is a major gap between what science and research have shown and what society at different levels understands about climate change and decarbonization.

"The world is not on track to meet the two-degree goal and unilateralism is growing," he said. "For this reason, Alcantara and Venice International University have decided to launch a project aimed at closing the gaps in understanding."

Alcantara S.p.A. www.alcantara.com

Founded in 1972, Alcantara is a prime example of Italian-produced quality. As a registered trademark of Alcantara S.p.A. and the result of a unique and proprietary technology, Alcantara is a highly innovative material, offering an unrivalled combination of sensory, aesthetic and functional qualities. Since 2009 Alcantara has been certified "Carbon Neutral," having defined, reduced and offset all of the CO 2 emissions derived from its activities.

NOTE TO EDITORS: High-resolution photos from the symposium are available from AutoCom Associates or the Alcantara website.

Press Material: http://www.alcantara.com/en/press_area/index.do

User:press

Password: alcantara

Venice International University (VIU) www.univiu.org

Venice International University is a consortium of 17 universities from all over the world with an autonomous campus on the island of San Servolo, Venice, Italy. The VIU TEN Program on Sustainability develops research and capacity-building activities to promote Sustainable Development at a global level.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180320006268/en/

Contacts:

Alcantara Company Contact:

Press Office

Alcantara S.p.A.

Phone: +39.02.580.304

E-mail: S.p.A.press@alcantara.com

or

Media Contacts for Alcantara:

Larry Weis or Thom Cannell

AutoCom Associates

Phone: +1.248.647.8621

E-mail: lweis@usautocom.com or

tcannell@usautocom.com

or

Venice International University

Alessandra Fornetti alessandra.fornetti@univiu.org

Media relations: ale.morgagni@gmail.com