Addex Therapeutics: Swiss Takeover Board Validates New Article 39 (Opting-Out Provision) of Addex Articles of Association

ENGLISH VERSION

Swiss Takeover Board Validates New Article 39 (Opting-Out Provision) of Addex Articles of Association

Geneva, Switzerland, 20 March 2018 - Addex Therapeutics (SIX: ADXN), the leading developer of oral allosteric modulators for neurological disorders, announced today that the Swiss Takeover Board has taken today the following decision regarding the validity of the opting-out pursuant to art. 39 of the articles of association of Addex Therapeutics Ltd, which has been adopted at the extraordinary shareholders meeting of March 16, 2018. The dispositive of the decision reads as follows:

Decision 686/01 dated March 20, 2018

"The Swiss Takeover Board decides:

It is determined that the opting-out pursuant to art. 39 of the articles of association of Addex Therapeutics SA, which has been adopted at the extraordinary shareholders meeting of March 16, 2018 is valid under Swiss takeover law. Addex Therapeutics SA is obliged to publish the dispositive of the present decision and the reference to the right of appeal of qualified shareholders in accordance with art. 6 and 7 TOO. The present decision will be published on the Swiss Takeover Board's website on the day of publication by Addex Therapeutics SA pursuant to clause 2 of this dispositive above. The fees to be borne by Addex Therapeutics SA amount to CHF 30,000.

Instruction on the Right to Appeal:

Appeal (art. 140 of the Financial Market Infrastructure Act, SR 958.1):

This decision can be appealed within a period of five trading days with the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA, Laupenstrasse 27, CH-3003 Bern. The appeal must be made in writing and must be substantiated. The appeal has to suffice the requirements of art. 52 of the Federal Act on Administrative Procedure.

Objection (art. 58 of the Takeover Ordinance, SR 954.195.1):

A shareholder with a holding of at least three per cent of the voting rights of the target company (qualified shareholder, art. 56 TOO) who has yet to participate in the proceedings may file an objection within five trading days of the publication of the decision. The objection has to be presented to the Takeover Board within five trading days after the publication of the present decision. The objection must contain a formal request and a summary of the legal grounds, as well as proof of the holding in accordance with art. 56 para. 3 and 4 TOO (art. 58 TOO)."

DEUTSCHE FASSUNG

Übernahmekommision stellt die Gültigkeit des neuen Artikel 39 (Opting-out Klausel) der Statuten von Addex fest

Genf, Schweiz, 20. März 2018 - Addex Therapeutics (SIX: ADXN), die führende Entwicklerin oraler allosterischer Modulatoren für neurologische Erkrankungen hat heute bekannt gegeben, dass die Übernahmekommission heute die folgende Verfügung betreffend die Gültigkeit des Opting-Out nach Art. 39 der Statuten der Addex Therapeutics Ltd, welche an der ausserordentlichen Generalversammlung von Addex Therapeutics Ltd vom 16. März 2018 beschlossen wurde. Das Dispositiv der Verfügung lautet wie folgt:

Verfügung 686/01 vom 20. März 2018

"Die Übernahmekommission beschliesst:

Es wird festgestellt, dass das Opting out gemäss Art. 39 der Statuten von Addex Therapeutics SA, welches an der ausserordentlichen Generalversammlung vom 16. März 2018 beschlossen wurde, übernahmerechtlich gültig ist. Addex Therapeutics SA wird verpflichtet, das Dispositiv der vorliegenden Verfügung und den Hinweis auf das Einspracherecht qualifizierter Aktionäre gemäss Art. 6 und 7 UEV zu veröffentlichen. Diese Verfügung wird am Tag der Veröffentlichung von Addex Therapeutics SA gemäss Dispositivziffer 2 hiervor auf der Webseite der Übernahmekommission veröffentlicht. Die Gebühr zu Lasten von Addex Therapeutics SA beträgt CHF 30'000.

Rechtsmittelbelehrung:

Beschwerde (Art. 140 des Finanzmarktinfrastrukturgesetzes, SR 958.1):

Diese Verfügung kann innert einer Frist von fünf Börsentagen bei der Eidgenössischen Fi-nanzmarktaufsicht FINMA, Laupenstrasse 27, CH-3003 Bern, angefochten werden. Die Anfechtung hat schriftlich zu erfolgen und ist zu begründen. Die Beschwerde hat den Erfordernissen von Art. 52 VwVG zu genügen.

Einsprache (Art. 58 der Übernahmeverordnung, SR 954.195.1):

Ein Aktionär, welcher eine Beteiligung von mindestens drei Prozent der Stimmrechte an der Zielgesellschaft, ob ausübbar oder nicht, nachweist (qualifizierter Aktionär, Art. 56 UEV) und am Verfahren bisher nicht teilgenommen hat, kann gegen die vorliegende Verfügung Einsprache erheben. Die Einsprache ist bei der Übernahmekommission innerhalb von fünf Börsentagen nach der Veröffentlichung der vorliegenden Verfügung einzureichen. Sie muss einen Antrag und eine summarische Begründung sowie den Nachweis der Beteiligung gemäss Art. 56 Abs. 3 und 4 UEV enthalten (Art. 58 Abs. 3 UEV)."

VERSION FRANCAISE

La Commission des OPA approuve le nouvel article 39 (clause d'opting-out) des statuts d'Addex

Genève, Suisse, 20 mars 2018 - Addex Therapeutics (SIX: ADXN), leader dans le développement de modulateurs allostériques pour les troubles neurologiques, a annoncé ce jour que la Commission des OPA a adopté ce jour la décision suivante relative à la validité de la clause d'opting-out au sens de l'art. 39 des statuts d'Addex Therapeutics Ltd, qui a été décidée lors de l'assemblée générale extraordinaire du 16 mars 2018. Le dispositif de la décision se lit comme suit:

Décision 686/01 du 20 mars 2018

"La Commission des OPA décide:

Il est constaté que la clause d'opting-out au sens de l'art. 39 des statuts d'Addex Therapeutics SA, qui a été décidée lors de l'assemblée générale extraordinaire du 16 mars 2018, est conforme au droit des offres publiques d'acquisition. Addex Therapeutics SA est soumise à l'obligation de publier le dispositif de la présente décision ainsi que la référence au droit d'opposition des actionnaires qualifiés conformément aux art. 6 et 7 OOPA. Cette décision sera publiée sur le site Internet de la Commission des OPA le jour de la publication opérée par Addex Therapeutics SA conformément au chiffre 2 du présent dispositif. L'émolument mis à la charge d'Addex Therapeutics SA s'élève à CHF 30'000.

Indication des voies de droit:

Recours (art. 140 de la Loi sur l'infrastructure des marchés financiers, RS 958.1):

Cette décision peut faire l'objet d'un recours devant l'Autorité fédérale de surveillance des marchés financiers FINMA, Laupenstrasse 27, CH-3003 Berne, dans un délai de cinq jours de bourse. Le recours doit être déposé par écrit et il doit être motivé. Le recours doit respecter les exigences de l'art. 52 PA.

Opposition (art. 58 de l'Ordonnance sur les OPA, RS 954.195.1):

L'actionnaire qui prouve détenir une participation d'au minimum trois pourcent des droits de vote, exerçables ou non, de la société visée (actionnaire qualifié, art. 56 OOPA), et qui n'a pas participé à la procédure, peut former opposition contre la présente décision. L'opposition doit être déposée auprès de la Commission des OPA dans un délai de cinq jours de bourse suivant la publication de la présente décision. Elle doit comporter une conclusion, une motivation sommaire et la preuve de la participation de son auteur conformément à l'art. 56 al. 3 et al. 4 OOPA (art. 58 al. 3 OOPA)."

