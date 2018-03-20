

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets fluctuated between small gains and losses throughout Tuesday's session, but ended the day slightly higher. Traders were in a cautious mood ahead of tomorrow's policy decision from the Federal Reserve and Thursday's announcement from the Bank of England.



Weaker than expected reads on German economic confidence and UK inflation caused a drop in the value of both the Euro and the pound sterling Tuesday. The weakening in the currencies provided a bit of a boost to the stock markets.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.51 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks increased 0.51 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, added 0.47 percent.



The DAX of Germany climbed 0.74 percent and the CAC 40 of France rose 0.57 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.26 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 0.41 percent.



In Paris, Danone rose 0.66 percent after launching its first 300 million euros ($370 million) social bond to finance and refinance projects.



Publicis Groupe declined 4.03 percent, reversing earlier gains. The advertising giant said it aims to deliver an accelerated 5-10 percent headline earnings per share growth per annum over the next 3 years, at constant currencies.



In London, Fenner soared 24.85 percent after French tire maker Michelin agreed to buy the engineering company for 1.2 billion pounds ($1.7 billion).



Rio Tinto rose 1.30 percent. The mining giant has entered into a binding agreement with Glencore for the sale of its entire interests in the Hail Creek coal mine and the Valeria coal development project in Queensland, Australia, for $1.7 billion.



Bellway advanced 3.48 percent after its earnings per share for the first half of the year increased to 190.7 pence from 163.2 pence.



Ocado Group fell 0.70 percent. The online grocer said that its sales during the final week of the first quarter were impacted by the winter storms that caused widespread disruption.



John Wood Group sank 6.80 percent after posting a full year loss.



A.P. Moeller-Maersk weakened by 1.61 percent in Copenhagen after the resignation of CFO Jakob Stausholm.



Germany's economic confidence deteriorated sharply to a one-and-a-half-year low in March on fears of US led trade conflicts, survey data from the Mannheim-based think tank ZEW showed Tuesday. The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment dropped more-than-expected to 5.1 in March from 17.8 in February. This was the lowest score since September 2016 and well below the expected level of 13.0.



Germany's producer price inflation eased to a 14-month low in February, figures from Destatis showed Tuesday. Producer prices climbed 1.8 percent year-on-year in February, slower than the 2.1 percent increase seen in January. This was the lowest rate since December 2016 and weaker than the expected 2 percent.



UK inflation eased more-than-expected to a 7-month low in February, as the effects from the deterioration in pound after the Brexit vote fades. Consumer price inflation slowed more-than-expected to 2.7 percent from 3 percent in January, figures from the Office for National Statistics revealed Tuesday.



This was the weakest figure since last July, when prices rose 2.6 percent. Economists had forecast an annual rate of 2.8 percent.



British house price inflation eased marginally in January after remaining stable in the previous month, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed Tuesday. The house price index climbed 4.9 percent year-over-year in January, just below the 5.0 rise in December, which was revised down from a 5.2 percent increase reported earlier.



