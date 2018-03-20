

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Tuesday's session with a modest gain, following Monday's significant loss. The market was stuck in a sideways trend for much of the session, but took out the session highs going into the close.



Traders were in a cautious mood ahead of tomorrow's policy decision from the Federal Reserve and Thursday's announcement from the Bank of England. The Fed is widely expected to raise rates upon the conclusion of its 2-day policy meeting tomorrow.



The Swiss Market Index increased 0.41 percent Tuesday and finished at 8,847.29. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 0.56 percent and the Swiss Performance Index added 0.36 percent.



Partners Group was the top performing stock of the session, with a gain of 3.5 percent. The venture capital specialist posted better than expected full year results.



Richemont and Swatch climbed 2.2 percent each. The luxury goods companies received a boost after Swiss watch exports increased by 12.9 percent in February.



Clariant advanced 1.3 percent and UBS gained 1.5 percent. Swiss Life rose 1.4 percent, Julius Baer climbed 1.3 percent and Credit Suisse added 1.1 percent.



Swisscom was among the weakest performing stocks of the session, sinking 4.6 percent. The stocks was under pressure following the entry of competitor Salt in the fixed network business. Shares of Sunrise also tumbled 6.4 percent.



Shares of volatile bakery company Aryzta dropped 3.8 percent. Adecco declined 0.6 percent, Sika fell 0.3 percent and SGS lost 0.2 percent.



The index heavyweights finished with mixed results. Nestlé dipped 0.1 percent, while Novartis gained 0.2 percent. Shares of Roche ended the day unchanged.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX