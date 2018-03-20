

Hazel Renewable Energy VCT1 plc (Legal Entity Identifier: 213800IVQHJXUQBAAC06) Hazel Renewable Energy VCT2 plc (Legal Entity Identifier: 213800GQ3JQE2M214C75) ('the Companies') Top-up Offer for Subscription Full 20 March 2018



The Companies announce that the Top-up Offer for Subscription announced on 14 March 2018 has reached capacity and no further new applications will be processed. Shares in respect of successful applications will be allotted in due course.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Hazel Renewable Energy VCT 2 plc via GlobeNewswire



B43GVJ8R81



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX