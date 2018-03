WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures edged lower Tuesday as rising stocks dented the safe haven value of the precious metal.



April gold fell $5.90, or 0.5%, to settle at $1,311.90/oz., this was the lowest since March 1.



Traders were looking ahead to Wednesday's Federal Reserve interest rate decision.



Analysts expect a quarter point rate hike, but much attention will be paid to so-called dot plot for clues about the pace of subsequent monetary policy tightening.



