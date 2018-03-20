London stocks managed to stage a small bounce on Tuesday, with sentiment boosted by the second bid for a British firm in as many days from across the Channel. Also helping to put a bid into equities was a softer-than-expected UK inflation print for February that left analysts a tad more divided on the outlook for a hike in Bank Rate come May. Against that backdrop, the FTSE 100 ended up by 0.26% to 7,061.27, while the pound was down 0.19% versus the dollar at 1.3998. Meanwhile, Sterling was up ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...