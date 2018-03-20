Software developer GetBusy saw losses widened in 2017, as costs associated with its demerger from ASX-listed firm Reckon and flotation expenses resulting from the firm's admission to the AIM-market of the London Stock Exchange August offset improved revenues. GetBusy's pre-tax loss widened 10.53% to £2.1m for the year ended 31 December, after the one-off costs from its IPO, in addition to an increase in sales and general expenses, expanded 18% to £7.2m, amid continued investment. On the plus ...

