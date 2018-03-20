Clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Motif Bio updated the market on the status and timeline for submission of its new drug application (NDA) to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday, for its targeted gram-positive investigational antibiotic, iclaprim. The AIM-traded firm said iclaprim was for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI). It said that, in consultation with its advisers, it had decided that in order to ensure a complete and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...