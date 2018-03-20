Red Rock Resources updated the market on the equal access share buyback implemented by Australian unlisted public company Jupiter Mines on Monday. The AIM-traded firm initially noted the buyback, worth AUD 51m (£28m) on 22 January. It said acceptances were received by Jupiter in respect of 96.86% of shares subject to the offer, with Jupiter now having 1,948,340,503 shares in issue. "Red Rock has received $0.5m, equivalent to approximately £0.36m at current exchange rates," the Red Rock board ...

