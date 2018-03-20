AIM-listed Adept4, a provider of IT as a service, said on Tuesday that Ian Winn has stepped down as chief financial officer and M&A director with immediate effect to pursue other interests. It also announced the appointment of chartered accountant Nick Deman to the board as interim finance director with immediate effect. Deman was recently interim FD at Thruvision, where he managed the balance sheet and capital restructuring following the group's divestment of its video business, and oversaw the ...

