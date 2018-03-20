Trading on Wall Street opened strong on Tuesday after the heavy losses seen during the previous session, with the tech sector still in focus following the latest revelations regarding Facebook that sparked concerns of tighter regulatory controls. At 1500 GMT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.54%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq had picked up 0.18% and 0.20%, respectively. In the background, the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting was getting underway, with markets having already ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...