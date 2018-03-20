US retailers and clothing manufacturers including Wal-Mart and Nike are raising concerns with President Donald Trump over his pledge to levy tariffs on Chinese imported goods since it will raise consumer prices and hit sales. Companies including Wal-Mart, Target Corp, Best Buy Co and Macy's sent the US president a letter urging him to cancel the sweeping tariffs on goods imported from China. The letter was organised by the Retail Industry Leaders Association (RILA) and was signed by 25 retail ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...