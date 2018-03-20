

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) will release US$ 2.5 million to help to finance the humanitarian assistance to Venezuelans in Colombia.



'The influx of hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans has put to the test the medical and social services of the Colombian border communities and other regions throughout the Western Hemisphere. Unfortunately, this crisis in Venezuela, which is now spreading to the region in general, is human-made, as a result of continued political mismanagement and corruption by the [Nicolas] Maduro regime,' said the USAID in a statement.



The agency said that the U.S. Government will continue supporting the people of Venezuela.



'We are proud to our partnership with Colombia, the Pan American Health Organization and the United Nations World Food Program to help alleviate the suffering of the people and communities affected by this deterioration of the humanitarian situation,' the statement said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX