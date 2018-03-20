

Downing ONE VCT plc LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86 20 March 2018 Offer for Subscription - Fully Subscribed



The Company announces that the Offer for Subscription that launched on 8 September 2017 has now reached capacity and no further new applications will be accepted. Shares in respect of successful applications will be allotted in due course.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Downing ONE VCT plc via GlobeNewswire



BFRSVQ4R82



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX